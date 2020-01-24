Karnataka issues advisory on coronavirus, no cases so far

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Health and Family Welfare department issued an advisory on coronavirus. This comes after an outbreak of a new virus strain was reported from Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, leading to 59 cases of viral pneumonia with unexplained diagnosis and one death as of January 5. Till date no confirmed cases have been reported either from Karnataka or the country. The World Health Organisation chaired an emergency committee meeting on Wednesday evening to determine if they needed to declare coronavirus a public health emergency or not. Discussions are ongoing.

What is coronavirus?

“Coronaviruses are types of viruses that typically affect the respiratory tract of mammals, including humans. They are associated with the common cold, pneumonia, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). It can also affect the gut,” the government advisory reads.

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose (cold) and chest radiographs showing lesions of both lungs. They spread through by coughing, sneezing, personal contact such as touching or shaking hands, touching objects used by an infected person and rarely, fecal contamination.

Private hospitals in Bengaluru are also issuing advisories in hospitals to patients. “Some other ways to prevent infection are taking proper rest and avoid overexertion, drinking enough water, avoiding smoking and smoky areas, taking medicine to reduce pain and fever, using a clean humidifier or cool mist vaporize,” said Dr Murali Chakravarthy of Fortis Hospitals.

What can you do to keep safe?

“Recommendations for general public include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs, avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing,” the advisory reads. The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Bengaluru, and Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru, are identified hospitals for the isolation and treatment of suspected or confirmed cases. “In all, 493 passengers have been put through thermal scanner screening at the Bengaluru airport between 8 am on January 22 and 8 am January 23. None of them tested positive for the virus,” APHO Bengaluru said.

Watch out for symptoms

In case of symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel, travellers should seek medical attention. Travellers with a history of visit to Wuhan City, China, from December 1, 2019, who have developed symptoms of cough, cold, runny nose, fever with or without breathing difficulty, can contact: 080-22208541, 22374658