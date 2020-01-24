MLA Haris demands probe, dismisses cracker theory 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Bengaluru city police have concluded that the ‘mysterious’ blast that injured Shantinagar Congress MLA NA Haris and four others is a firecracker, the MLA has demanded that a thorough probe into the matter be conducted. He said that the object that hit him did not look like a firecracker. Speaking to reporters after he was discharged from hospital, Haris clarified that he had no political or personal opponents.

“There could be people who are jealous of my success. Thus, it’s better to probe the matter. Even the Home Minister had called me and assured an impartial probe into this,” he said. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the case.