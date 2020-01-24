Home Cities Bengaluru

No 'bypass' for traffic chaos at Jayadeva

This was the case for several commuters who decided to travel via Silk Board.

Published: 24th January 2020 06:52 AM

Heavy traffic congestion has become a nightmare for motorists due to the Jayadeva flyover demolition work and white-topping road work in Koramangala | Express

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s yet another day of traffic nightmare for commuters after the Jayadeva flyover demolition work began on Monday. Citizens are irked that the Kormangala white-topping work which has been going on simultaneously has only added to the huge chaos, clogging the alternative routes in and around the area. Traffic diversions came into effect after the demolition work began on Monday to make way for Metro infrastructure. It is likely to take 90 days as work is taken up only at nights. 

“Started from work at Kadubeesanahalli at 4.50 pm. Still haven’t reached home and have to take long detours,” said Rashmi Canchi at 8 pm on Thursday. According to her, her Google maps showed that she was expected to reach by 9 pm. 

This was the case for several commuters who decided to travel via Silk Board. “Traffic towards BTM Layout from Silk Board was jammed till and beyond Agara Flyover. I saw only BMTC buses being allowed in that road towards BTM,” said Ghana, another commuter. “This traffic is an added pain for ambulances in the already existing mess at the Silk Board. There is no communication between government departments. Otherwise, these two works wouldn’t have been taken up at the same time,” he said.

A traffic officer who did not wish to be named said, “There are so many alternative routes that it is difficult to manage the traffic. It will take a few days to understand the traffic pattern. So it is difficult to say anything now,” the officer said.  

