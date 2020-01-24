Home Cities Bengaluru

Plaint filed against Indira Canteen contractors

In the case of construction, the contractors have constructed 19 kitchens on ground but have claimed bills for 27 canteens.

Published: 24th January 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials filed a complaint at Halasuru Gate police station against the contractors of Indira Canteens for allegedly misappropriating funds. A senior BBMP official said that there were multiple issues that needed to be looked into including the subsidy being availed and construction errors. 

“The contractors presented wrong records of the entry of customers by creating duplicate records. The contractors have shown that a total of 62.72 lakh people ate from 174 Indira Canteens and 15 mobile canteens. However, these figures are not true. Under the subsidy scheme of Rs 32 per day, they have taken a subsidy of Rs 6.88 crore per month by showing wrong figures,” the official said.

Citing an example, the official said, “At the canteen near the BBMP head office, the contractor claimed that 1,400 people eat from here every day. However, investigation shows that not more than a 100 came. Similarly, in case of the canteen near Mantri Mall, where they claimed that 1,700 customers came, in truth, it was not more than a double digit figure. In fact, the eatery next to it fed over 100 people during lunch hours.” 

In the case of construction, the contractors have constructed 19 kitchens on ground but have claimed bills for 27 canteens. They claimed to have constructed 198 canteens while only 174 are on ground. The construction of each canteen has cost the exchequer Rs 90 lakh as it was done using precast technology and the construction of each canteen costs Rs 28.50 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indira Canteen BBMP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp