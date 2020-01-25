Home Cities Bengaluru

22-year-old man suffocates to death while cleaning sump in Bengaluru

The contractor who brought them for cleaning ran away on finding the labourers were motionless.

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old labourer suffocated to death while another was critical after they got down to clean a sump located in Ganesh Bagh Jain Stanak in Shivajinagar on Saturday morning. The contractor who brought them for cleaning ran away on finding the labourers were motionless.

The deceased has been identified as Muniyanna, a native of Bellary while the condition of Siddanna, (55) who is in the ICU is said to be critical,

A senior police officer from Commercial Street police station said that three people including Siddanna and Muniyanna were cleaning the sump which was filled with sewage. Siddanna felt suffocated due to the smell and Muniyanna tried to rescue him but fell unconscious. The contractor who was supervising them ran away from the spot. Management personnel of the Trust led by Ganesh Bagh noticed the labourers in an unconscious state and called fire and emergency personnel who rushed to the spot and lifted the duo.

The fire officers said that the incident took place around 11.30 am and we were alerted after one hour. The body of the deceased was shifted to Bowring hospital and a case of negligence has been filed against the management of the Trust.

