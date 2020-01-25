Home Cities Bengaluru

A home away from home

With no hero or heroine, upcoming production delves into issue of belonging, taking the viewer to a setup where they have been invited into someone’s home 

Published: 25th January 2020 06:20 AM

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For a lot of millennials, the idea of home is different from what we used to believe before,” says 27-year-old Charu Mittal, who is a creative writer and performer. In her new stage production titled, Stories from My Living Room, she is exploring the changing concepts of home. 

“Nowadays, the concept of home is more related to where you are living right now rather than where you are coming from. For instance, I originally come from Rajasthan. But I identify Bengaluru as my home in all aspects. The base of this production is the stories that young artistes like us and our friends – who are settled in the city – used to share with each other. We thought of penning down these stories in verses and choreograph some dance sequels,” says Mittal, who graduated from being a closet poet to performing extensively with Open Sky Slam and at festivals such as Bangalore Poetry Festival, The Goa Arts and Literature Fest, and the Bangalore International Arts Festival.  

In Stories from My Living Room, there is no heroine or hero, rather the act starts with a setup where you have been invited into someone’s home and later, it takes you through the different life experiences of people, all with the support of music, dance, poetry and storytelling. 

The 45-minute production is a collaborative one. Its music has been composed by Tushar Das, and dancer Samyuktha Manogaran will be rendering a contemporary performance in the act, with lyrics penned by Malcolm Carvalho. “We have been working in this project since a few months. In the production, poems deal with the subjects of home, belonging, human relationships and finding solitude, which somewhat, becomes nostalgic and progressive. We decided the songs first then went on to the movements. This is my first attempt of dealing with a kind of production where poetry, music, dance and storytelling has been combined,” he adds.   

Odissi dancer Meghna Das is also part of the production and tells CE that she is excited about her different avatar in Stories from My Living Room. “Unlike my classical dance performances, I will be leading the session with storytelling and singing. All of us are artistes in our fields. The excitement of different artistes coming together is visible. We are planning to do such series of productions, but on different themes,” she concludes.  The production will be staged on Jan 25, 7pm at The Courtyard, KH Double Road.

