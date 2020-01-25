All the world’s a stage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IndraDhanush theatre is all set to stage its latest play ‘LoOL Pot’, a rib-tickling comedy with a social message. ‘LoOL Pot’ is a combination of two comedy plays. The first one titled Roti, Kapda Okay...Par Makaan?’ directed by Pratik Purbey, is a hilarious satire on the real estate scams prevalent across major cities in India.

It focuses on how dubious real estate agents extract hefty sums of money from innocent citizens, but fail to deliver on their promises until circumstances push them into a tight spot.The second play ‘Mohtarma Sambhal Ke...’ is directed by Varun Chauhan. A rom-com adapted from Moliere’s famous one-act satire ‘The Pretentious Young Ladies’, it follows the misguided sentiments and affectations of two young ladies.

The play portrays how the women’s absurd and romantic ideas on courtship and suitors make it difficult for their father to find good husbands for them.

The play will be staged on February 1 and 8 at Rangoli Metro Art Centre on MG Road. IndraDhanush theatre is a performing arts group that was established in 2012. Timings of the plays are 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm and tickets for ‘LoOL Pot’ on are available on BookMyShow.com.