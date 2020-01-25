Bangladeshi woman arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old Bangladeshi woman was arrested on Thursday on the charges staying in the country illegally, even as the police continued their crackdown on illegal immigrants in the city.



Nargis Begum had taken shelter at a labour shed at Kadubeesanahalli in Marathahalli along with other labourers, police said.

The woman who was arrested following a raid on the shed was booked under the Foreigners Act and remanded in judicial custody. Nargis, married to one Abdul Rab, confessed to having illegally entered the country from Bagerghat district of Bangladesh, police said. The woman, who had come to Bengaluru a few months back, was employed in the construction industry, they said.