BBMP to get rid of all black spots in six months

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) hopes to clear all the black spots of the city by the month of July.

According to BBMP Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Randeep D, currently, there are about 500-600 black spots remaining in the city, and the aim is to clear it all by July, making Bengaluru spick and span.

However, in a bid to bag a good ranking under Swachh Survekshan 2020, BBMP has cleared 230 black spots within a span of 50 days since December 2018.

The Swachh Survekshan 2020 ranking is to be announced in March, and BBMP is leaving no stone unturned to keep Bengaluru clean. With the city being declared ‘Open Defecation-Free’, now work is on to clear all its other black spots.

Randeep said, “We have cleared 230 black spots in the city. With this, we are even ensuring the segregation process is happening in the right way, including the collection. Once the segregation and collection are in place, then automatically, the black spots will reduce.”

However, Randeep pointed out that zones like Dasarahalli, Yelahanka, and Rajarajeshwari Nagar have a number of black spots owing to the many vacant lands present in those localities, which have become space for dumping garbage. “Most of the vacant plots are used as dumping yards and we are trying to get rid of these. In most places, where we have cleared the black spots, they come back again, as the citizens haven’t stopped dumping waste. However, a majority of it is maintained and we are glad about it.”

He added, “So far, we have done a good job by clearing many black spots. The idea is to clear as many as possible before the Swachh Survekshan 2020 ranking, and also maintain it this way in future as well.”

This apart, all health inspectors, junior health inspectors, and other engineers, including zonal commissioners, are going from door to door to spread awareness on keeping the city clean, and also about the garbage segregation process.

Even residents were impressed with the BBMP’s drive to clear blacks spots. “In Ward 190, Bommahanalli zone, we can see many black spots which have been around for more than three years. We had complained earlier, but nothing was done. But now we see that it’s cleared,” said Raksha R, a resident of Bommanahalli.

Tushar T from Peenya Industrial Area said, “I have been seeing the BBMP clearing many black spots in the area. There was a constant breeding of mosquitoes, and a foul stench emanated from the black spot. Now that it’s being cleared, it is a great sign.”