Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to get rid of all black spots in six months

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) hopes to clear all the black spots of the city by the month of July. 

Published: 25th January 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) hopes to clear all the black spots of the city by the month of July. 

According to BBMP Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Randeep D, currently, there are about 500-600 black spots remaining in the city, and the aim is to clear it all by July, making Bengaluru spick and span. 

However, in a bid to bag a good ranking under Swachh Survekshan 2020, BBMP has cleared 230 black spots within a span of 50 days since December 2018.

The Swachh Survekshan 2020 ranking is to be announced in March, and BBMP is leaving no stone unturned to keep Bengaluru clean. With the city being declared ‘Open Defecation-Free’, now work is on to clear all its other black spots. 

Randeep said, “We have cleared 230 black spots in the city. With this, we are even ensuring the segregation process is happening in the right way, including the collection. Once the segregation and collection are in place, then automatically, the black spots will reduce.”

However, Randeep pointed out that zones like Dasarahalli, Yelahanka, and Rajarajeshwari Nagar have a number of black spots owing to the many vacant lands present in those localities, which have become space for dumping garbage. “Most of the vacant plots are used as dumping yards and we are trying to get rid of these. In most places, where we have cleared the black spots, they come back again, as the citizens haven’t stopped dumping waste. However, a majority of it is maintained and we are glad about it.”

He added, “So far, we have done a good job by clearing many black spots. The idea is to clear as many as possible before the Swachh Survekshan 2020 ranking, and also maintain it this way in future as well.”

This apart, all health inspectors, junior health inspectors, and other engineers, including zonal commissioners, are going from door to door to spread awareness on keeping the city clean, and also about the garbage segregation process. 

Even residents were impressed with the BBMP’s drive to clear blacks spots. “In Ward 190, Bommahanalli zone, we can see many black spots which have been around for more than three years. We had complained earlier, but nothing was done. But now we see that it’s cleared,” said Raksha R, a resident of Bommanahalli.

Tushar T from Peenya Industrial Area said, “I have been seeing the BBMP clearing many black spots in the area. There was a constant breeding of mosquitoes, and a foul stench emanated from the black spot. Now that it’s being cleared, it is a great sign.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp