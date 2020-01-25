Bengaluru: GoAir passengers go berserk on tarmac, CISF steps in

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: The air was thick with drama on the Kempegowda International Airport tarmac on Friday morning after passengers were made to wait inside two GoAir flights for hours, after an aborted flight to Phuket, Thailand.

Hunger, the stress of being cooped up in an enclosed space, and lack of information on when the flight would finally depart, resulted in much suffering and rage among the public, with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) being brought in to keep things under control.

Newlywed advocate couple Hemal Kanani and Priyanka Rathi were among those stranded along with 171 others at the airport. They were heading for their honeymoon to picturesque Phuket.

Priyanka told TNIE after landing in Phuket, “Our flight took off around 2.30 am. However, 30 minutes later, Captain Poonam Saini announced that the flight was being taken back to Bengaluru due to technical problems.”

However, after reaching at 3.30 am, we were made to sit in the aircraft for two hours. “There were at least 10 children and many senior citizens on board. No refreshments were served. At 5.15 am, we were told to board another flight, without immigration checks. Again, we were made to wait, and given biscuits and milk.”

Husband Kanani continued, “We were told the flight cannot take off due to fog, but other flights were taking off. The pilot said her flying hours were over and went away. The next pilot would come by 9am. The crowd started shouting and screaming, with parents struggling to manage their kids. An elderly person said he couldn’t breathe and came out of the flight. Many alighted, and there was anger as they raised slogans of ‘Go Air Chor Hai’, and running towards the airstrip. Gun-toting CISF personnel controlled the mob.” Finally, the flight took off around 11 am.

Instead of reaching Phutket at 7.45 am, the flight reached at 3.34 pm.