BMRCL to issue return tickets from Lalbagh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To manage the huge rush of commuters expected at Lalbagh Metro station due to the ongoing horticultural flower show at Lalbagh Gardens during Republic Day weekend, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will issue return journey paper tickets from the station on January 25 and 26.

These tickets will be priced at flat Rs 30 and can be used only from Lalbagh Metro station to any Metro station from 10 am to 8 pm. The paper ticket is valid for the day of purchase only and for a single trip only.

These tickets will be sold from 8 am to 6 pm at any Metro station and will be sold up to 8 pm at Lal Bagh station alone.

BDA wins big at R-Day flower show

The Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) has won the most awards among government organisations by securing 107 first prizes, and 19 rolling shields and rolling cups during the ongoing Horticultural Show. The BDA won 71 first prizes for the best ornamental plant exhibits and 36 for its potted vegetable plants, according to an official release.