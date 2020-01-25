Home Cities Bengaluru

Chinese expats see ‘red’

Family, festivities and of course, food – Yee Sang, Nian Gao, dumplings, spring rolls – mark the Chinese New Year, which will be celebrated today.

Published: 25th January 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Family, festivities and of course, food – Yee Sang, Nian Gao, dumplings, spring rolls – mark the Chinese New Year, which will be celebrated today. Some, like chef Mark Qiguo Su, are trying to recreate the experience in Bengaluru, not to feel that they are missing out on the festivities back home.  

A native of Jianyang, Sichuan, Su has been living in the city since November 2016 when he joined the Shang Palace at Shangri-La Hotel Bengaluru as an Executive Chinese Chef. As he misses family who are back home, Su says, “Chinese New Year is the time of reunion dinners and get-togethers. Families and friends come together to enjoy this auspicious time with numerous festive traditions. The whole city is decorated in red and people are out meeting their loved ones and gifting them red packets.”

Festive traditions like Yee Sang (also known as prosperity toss), Lion Dance (a dance to ward off the evil spirit and ring in new beginnings), Dumpling rolling and eating (for prosperity) and fire crackers to welcome the year are an important aspect to usher the lunar new year. And keeping up these traditions, Su will be at his workplace where the day will begin with the auspicious Lion Dance at the hotel lobby early in the morning.

“The lion visits every restaurant and offices performing to the rhythm of drums to scare off evil spirits and bring good luck and fortune,” says Su who specialises in Sichuan cuisine (recognised for its hot and spicy delicacies resulting from the liberal use of bold and flavourful ingredients, including garlic and chili peppers), one of China’s eight regional culinary traditions and one of the more popular ones. “We’ve put together a special menu which will include traditional delicacies that are served back home,” says the chef with 17 years of culinary experience.

Dragon chicken with Tien Tsin and Sichuan Peppers

Ingredients 

Chicken thigh boneless cubes – 200 gm
Tien Tsin dry peppers- 15 gm
Chopped Garlic- 10 gms
Chopped Ginger- 10 gm
Egg- 1
White pepper powder- 5 gm
Light soya sauce- 10 ml
Dark soya sauce- 10 ml
Chinese cooking wine- 30ml
Breakfast sugar- 5 gm
Chicken Broth powder- 10 gm
Oyster sauce- 10 ml
Salt- to taste
Snow peas- 25 gm
Broccoli- 20 gm
Sichuan fresh peppers- 20 gm
Spring onion- 15 gm
Thai red chilli- 3 gm
Fresh Chinese chilli pepper- 5 gm
Corn flour- 50 gm
Vegetable refined oil- 25 ml

Method of preparation
Marinate chicken with corn flour, salt, white pepper, egg, half the quantity of chicken broth powder. Keep it for 10 mins and then deep fry in hot oil until it gets crispy.
Blanch broccoli and snow peas separately and keep it aside.
In a hot wok, heat refined oil, add ginger, garlic, Tien Tsin peppers, Thai red chilli, Chinese chilli pepper, Sichuan peppers, snow peas, and broccoli. 
Sauté it well.
Add oyster sauce, light and dark soya sauce, half left chicken broth powder.
Add fried chicken cubes, salt, sugar and Chinese cooking wine. Toss it well.
Serve it in a traditional clay pot dish, garnish with chopped spring onion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp