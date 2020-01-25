Common sights, curated joys

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sushma Ajay’s Friday morning began bright and early at 6.30am, with her conducting a three-hour tour for a small group of visitors to Bengaluru. Keen on knowing more about the city, the six Indian and one European tourist, who were in town for a corporate assignment,

requested Ajay to take them to some iconic temples. “We visited the Nandi Temple and Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple, followed by a short walk around the Gavi neighbourhood, which is home to old houses,” says Ajay, who is the founder of Yours Truly India.

Like Ajay, other Bengalureans too are guiding tourists off the beaten path, with unique experiences and curated tours, like tuk tuk adventures, pub crawls, hopping across breakfast darshinis, running explorations, market walks and more. Regardless of the nature of the tour, the idea remains the same: To give tourists an experience filled with local flavour. Take, for example,

Tejaswini Gopalaswamy’s home cooking experience, where she takes tourists to KR Market. Once armed with local produce (raw mango for pickle, pumpkin for sambar, lentils, curry leaves, coconut, etc) the group heads to a home chef’s house for a plantain leaf meal of authentic Karnataka dishes. “We also try to rely on public transport, so they get a sense of where and how local food comes from, while also learning about the cuisine’s origin,” explains Gopalaswamy, who co-founded Unventured Expeditions along with Gurudeep Ramakrishna.

Pub crawl is another popular tour offered by Gopalaswamy, which introduces people to a fun concoction of old and new watering holes. For instance, they get to know how Pecos was one of the first few places in the city to serve a larger crowd, since the only options until then were cabarets or the high-end Bowring Institute or Bangalore Club. The Biere Club has them touring the brewery space while The Permit Room gives them a chance to try cocktails with local flavour (like a rasam vodka drink). “We also touch upon the rise of the United Breweries Group and Vijay Mallya and the history of the Indian Pale Ale beer style,” explains the 39-year-old.

The tours involve more than just immersive storytelling. Ajay has often catered to even two travellers, or solo adventurists. “These can be customised and there’s more personal attention. Also, there’s no restriction of time or strict itinerary,” she explains. Praveen Singh, on the other hand, has found any number up to 15 to be an ideal size for his running tours.

A traveller can choose between The Bangalore Rocks and Parks Running Tour (covering Lalbagh Botanical Gardens, MN Krishna Rao Park and Bugle Rock Park) or The Cantonment Tour (covering Cubbon Park landmarks like Government Museum, State Library, High Court, Vidhana Soudha, along with St Andrew’s Church, statue of Reverend Ferdinand Kittel, Mayo Hall, etc). “With running, you cover more ground, and also feel an adrenaline rush which makes you giddy with delight,” says the 48-year-old founder of Hidden Gems Tours.

Both Ajay and Gopalaswamy offer tuk tuk tours, which, the latter says, is a great way to present Bangalore of the yore. Or as she says, “Back to the time when you actually had a conversation with your driver, be it to negotiate the price or otherwise. So an experience like this offers a different perspective to an international traveller.”