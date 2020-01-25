Home Cities Bengaluru

Cycling on the same IST

“The idea was first put forward by Kerala-based cyclist Nithin Palal, who tried to break the Guinness record for bicycle parade in a single line.

Published: 25th January 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Two Wheels And A Handlebar

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to create a world record, cycle enthusiasts in the city are joining Bicycle Parade 2020, which will be spearheaded by Two Wheels And A Handlebar (twaah!), a cycling group based in Bengaluru.

“The idea was first put forward by Kerala-based cyclist Nithin Palal, who tried to break the Guinness record for bicycle parade in a single line. There was a huge demand from cyclists from different cities. So the ‘your town’ idea was born. The organiser decided to conduct the parade on January 26 and at the same predetermined time – 9am IST – in different parts of the country. Through a mutual friend, we got acquainted and twaah! was entrusted to hold the event in Bengaluru,” says Sridhar Krishnan Natrajan from the group.

The cyclists are trying to create a record on the most people participating in bicycle parades simultaneously at multiple venues across the country. “The most people participating in bicycle parades is 1,36,411 participants achieved in an event organised by the Government of Thailand at 77 locations across Thailand, on August 16, 2015. This record is for the number of participants and there were no other guidelines like cycling in a single line, maintaining consistent speed, etc. We will collect the evidences and send to Bicycle ParadeTM to submit it to the Guinness World RecordTM,” shares Palal. 

The event will be held in 90 cities in India. In Karnataka, it will take place at Belagavi, Bagalkot, Ballari, Bengaluru, Malikwad and Mudhol, apart from Bengaluru. The aim of the group is to get 20,000 new cyclists on the roads. “The parade in Bengaluru will be held at the National Games Village premises. The number of participants expected is around 20,000 from  India. The cost of registration for the event is `650, which includes the ride in the world record attempt, a jersey, refreshments, medal and certificate,” said Rahul Nair from twaah!

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp