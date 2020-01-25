Cycling on the same IST

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to create a world record, cycle enthusiasts in the city are joining Bicycle Parade 2020, which will be spearheaded by Two Wheels And A Handlebar (twaah!), a cycling group based in Bengaluru.

“The idea was first put forward by Kerala-based cyclist Nithin Palal, who tried to break the Guinness record for bicycle parade in a single line. There was a huge demand from cyclists from different cities. So the ‘your town’ idea was born. The organiser decided to conduct the parade on January 26 and at the same predetermined time – 9am IST – in different parts of the country. Through a mutual friend, we got acquainted and twaah! was entrusted to hold the event in Bengaluru,” says Sridhar Krishnan Natrajan from the group.

The cyclists are trying to create a record on the most people participating in bicycle parades simultaneously at multiple venues across the country. “The most people participating in bicycle parades is 1,36,411 participants achieved in an event organised by the Government of Thailand at 77 locations across Thailand, on August 16, 2015. This record is for the number of participants and there were no other guidelines like cycling in a single line, maintaining consistent speed, etc. We will collect the evidences and send to Bicycle ParadeTM to submit it to the Guinness World RecordTM,” shares Palal.

The event will be held in 90 cities in India. In Karnataka, it will take place at Belagavi, Bagalkot, Ballari, Bengaluru, Malikwad and Mudhol, apart from Bengaluru. The aim of the group is to get 20,000 new cyclists on the roads. “The parade in Bengaluru will be held at the National Games Village premises. The number of participants expected is around 20,000 from India. The cost of registration for the event is `650, which includes the ride in the world record attempt, a jersey, refreshments, medal and certificate,” said Rahul Nair from twaah!