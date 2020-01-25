Getting closer to foreign flavours

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Looking to indulge in a wide variety of street food inspired by flavours from across the globe? The Reservoire, Koramangala, might just serve you with the right answers with their ongoing International Street Food Festival. Located on the busy streets of Koramangala, the restaurant carries quaint interiors with dimly lit atmosphere spread across the three floors with a lively rooftop.

Coming to the food, I dug into the delicious Vodka Pani Puri. The fried pockets were filled with a healthy serving of potatoes and herbs topped with a spicy coriander and vodka based water with just the right amount of zing and crunch. I quickly moved to the next in line which was a serving of Japanese Baos filled tender chunks of teriyaki chicken. The bao was fluffy and steamed to softness with teriyaki chicken stir fried to perfection with peppers adding to the flavour. This was followed by a serving of Sri Lankan Fish cutlets, the minced fish blended well with the crispy golden brown cutlet which was paired with a humble serving of tartar sauce making it a must have. Also on the list of starters was the ChimiChanga, a Mexican delight comprising wheat tortilla springs filled with juicy chunks of lamb which was topped off with delightful Chimi-Churi Dip, an explosion of flavours.

Still recovering from the spell of flavour fest, I went on trying the first main dish of the evening – the Roast Chicken with Brandy and Raisin sauce. The chicken was roasted to perfection and blended well with the greasy brandy and raisin sauce which added a dense flavour to it and was served along with buttered potatoes and salad, a true marvel on the plate. In the vegetarian section, I tried the Supreme Burrito Bowl which came in a bowl made of baked bread. The bowl comprised finely cooked pesto rice topped with a healthy serving of salsa, sour cream and pinto beans, a Mexican medley of fresh flavours is how I would best describe the dish. The servings went well alongside the extensive list of in-house of cocktails especially the Walnut and Maple old fashioned which was bourbon whiskey infused with Walnut Bitters, Maple Syrup and finely garnished with cracked walnuts.

As I came towards the end of my dining, there was still room for dessert. I indulged in the classic Egyptian street sweet, Umm Ali, which was a baked bread pudding dipped in condensed milk and topped off with pistachios and pine nuts with a creamy white texture. A melt-in-the-mouth experience with the fluffy pudding and pistachios bringing my food experience to a close. The International Food Festival will be held till January 31 at The Reservoire, Koramangala.Cost for two: `1,400