Home Cities Bengaluru

‘I was almost detained during anti-CAA protests at Mandi House’ 

Exactly two months back, when singer-songwriter Abhijeet Tambe started his 15-city solo tour on a bike across India, little did he realise the deep realisations that lay ahead.

Published: 25th January 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Exactly two months back, when singer-songwriter Abhijeet Tambe started his 15-city solo tour on a bike across India, little did he realise the deep realisations that lay ahead. The joy of performing in intimate setups in smaller towns was a revelation. The bigger impact came when he was brought face-to-face with the anti-CAA protests in Delhi. 

“The takeaway has been the little groups make gigs happen in various towns. There was a group called Heenchko in Surat who organised the show alongside Samar Mehdi, while in Ahmedabad, Fangirl provided space,” he says. 

The tour also took Tambe through New Delhi when the anti-CAA protests were going on, and which then inspired his new track, Don’t Look Away. “The incident at Jamia occurred when I was in Pushkar and I just wanted to be among the people who found this important. I’m not overly political but when I went to the protests at Mandi House, I was almost detained. A turn-around happened for me then. I was facing a personal crisis about what I was doing, and the songs I was playing,” says Tambe. He later sang songs inspired by these events. 

Tambe, who began his 55-day tour from Bengaluru on November 22, had 21 shows in all, in places such as Goa, Nashik and Udaipur. The idea came after he played a few solo shows in an intimate setup. “I discovered a different personality while presenting my work to a smaller audience. In 2018, I bought a 1998 standard 350 cc Royal Enfield to go back to riding. One morning I woke up thinking, ‘What if I did the tour on a bike?’ It would give me flexibility and the ability to perform in small towns.”

His musical journey has seen other interesting turn of events too. After road-testing his material, which was formulated over the last four years with solo sets, in 2018 he was finally ready to polish his work with musician Michael Dias and his band, Mad Orange Fireworks. But the plan collapsed due to the live music ban in the city. Tambe decided to embark on gigs outside the city with the help of his now manager, Vishruti.

So was the trip tiring? Not at all, says Tambe, adding that his schedule was just right, with a day of riding and a show followed by a day off. The tour also led to many discoveries for him, including the importance of smaller gigs, for 50 people or so. “Now that it’s hard to find a bigger platform in Bengaluru, we have to look for informal venues such as cafes and house gigs,” he says. “There are people who want to do it. The musicians just have to reach out and build that network.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp