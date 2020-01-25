‘I was almost detained during anti-CAA protests at Mandi House’ 

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Exactly two months back, when singer-songwriter Abhijeet Tambe started his 15-city solo tour on a bike across India, little did he realise the deep realisations that lay ahead. The joy of performing in intimate setups in smaller towns was a revelation. The bigger impact came when he was brought face-to-face with the anti-CAA protests in Delhi.

“The takeaway has been the little groups make gigs happen in various towns. There was a group called Heenchko in Surat who organised the show alongside Samar Mehdi, while in Ahmedabad, Fangirl provided space,” he says.

The tour also took Tambe through New Delhi when the anti-CAA protests were going on, and which then inspired his new track, Don’t Look Away. “The incident at Jamia occurred when I was in Pushkar and I just wanted to be among the people who found this important. I’m not overly political but when I went to the protests at Mandi House, I was almost detained. A turn-around happened for me then. I was facing a personal crisis about what I was doing, and the songs I was playing,” says Tambe. He later sang songs inspired by these events.

Tambe, who began his 55-day tour from Bengaluru on November 22, had 21 shows in all, in places such as Goa, Nashik and Udaipur. The idea came after he played a few solo shows in an intimate setup. “I discovered a different personality while presenting my work to a smaller audience. In 2018, I bought a 1998 standard 350 cc Royal Enfield to go back to riding. One morning I woke up thinking, ‘What if I did the tour on a bike?’ It would give me flexibility and the ability to perform in small towns.”

His musical journey has seen other interesting turn of events too. After road-testing his material, which was formulated over the last four years with solo sets, in 2018 he was finally ready to polish his work with musician Michael Dias and his band, Mad Orange Fireworks. But the plan collapsed due to the live music ban in the city. Tambe decided to embark on gigs outside the city with the help of his now manager, Vishruti.

So was the trip tiring? Not at all, says Tambe, adding that his schedule was just right, with a day of riding and a show followed by a day off. The tour also led to many discoveries for him, including the importance of smaller gigs, for 50 people or so. “Now that it’s hard to find a bigger platform in Bengaluru, we have to look for informal venues such as cafes and house gigs,” he says. “There are people who want to do it. The musicians just have to reach out and build that network.”