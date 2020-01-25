‘Jotheyagi’ let’s work for a clean city: BBMP’s anthem

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday launched its anthem, Jotheyagi, sung by noted singer Lucky Ali to draw the attention of Bengalureans towards cleanliness and raise awareness.

The 3.17-minute video has been shot in various parts of the city and involves noted singers, actors and commonfolk. The song, a catchy mix of Kannada and English, features several city landmarks such as the Karnataka High Court, KR Market, Hebbal Flyover, Majestic bus stand and Town Hall. Interestingly, the BBMP head office is not in the video.

“I have been living in Bengaluru for the last 50 years, although I was not born here. The city has changed over the years and it is our duty to keep the city clean and healthy. I now hope to see changes and have given some suggestions like increasing the usage of bio-digesters and segregation of waste,” Lucky Ali said.

Speaking to the media at the launch of the anthem, BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said efforts were being made to improve the city’s Swachch Sarvekshana ranking.

“We are working on cleanliness. In the last two months we cleared 250 black spots. We are creating special hawking and vending zones after which unauthorised vendors will be cleared from footpaths. Zones will be created in traditional places like markets and bus stands,” Kumar said.

On improving the city’s ranking from its current place at 194, Kumar said the biggest challenge was the size and population of the city. While Mayor M Goutham Kumar favoured adopting the Indore model, the Commissioner said it was not possible as their the population was much smaller compared to Bengaluru. Bengaluru cannot be compared to Mumbai and Delhi where there are three municipal corporations. Bengaluru is compaarable to Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, he said.

Mirrors work wonders

BBMP Special Commissioner for solid waste management, D Randeep said that mirrors installed on walls in five places in the city at the cost of Rs 1.5 lakh had worked wonders by discouraging men from urinating in public. The BBMP is now thinking of either installing more mirrors or shift locations, based on inputs from people. Cost is not a factor, he said.