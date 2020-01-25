Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Congress to get new chief in a week: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, Gundu Rao said he had spoken to the high command in this regard and it was also his wish that the new president is appointed at the earliest.

Congress workers welcome KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao in Mysuru

Congress workers welcome KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao in Mysuru. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MYSURU/BENGALURU: Even as confusion over the appointment of the new chief for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) continues, party state president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said the high command will appoint the new chief within a week.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, Gundu Rao said he had spoken to the high command in this regard and it was also his wish that the new president is appointed at the earliest. “We are ready to accept the new president and there are no groups within the party,” he said.

Dismissing speculation that a few leaders in the party conspired against former minister D K Shivakumar to prevent him from becoming the KPCC president, Gundu Rao said, “Everyone will have their own opinion.” He also brushed aside speculations about the demand for appointing four working presidents to the KPCC.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in New Delhi, Shivakumar said he is not an aspirant for the top post in the party state unit. The former minister said he is not in the race for any position and he will continue to work for the party, irrespective of any position he holds. 

“The party has given us everything. I got party tickets to contest eight assembly elections and one Lok Sabha poll. My brother also got an opportunity to contest the LS polls. There is no need for me to lobby for any position and we will continue to work for the party like a loyal worker,” he said.

Cabinet delay impacts government’s performance
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Gundu Rao said delay in cabinet expansion has hit the performance of the state government and development works as most ministers are holding two to three portfolios. Differences within the government has further hampered the pace of development, he said. Rao asked senior BJP leaders not to issue provocative statements.

