New York to Bengaluru, via 49 countries

New York-based veteran director Jeff Baron has been conducting rehearsals with Indian actors over Skype, and is now coming together in the city to stage the inter-generational play

Published: 25th January 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 06:16 AM

Actors MK Raina (left) and Aakash Prabhakar in action on stage; (right, below) veteran theatre directorJeff Baron  Hemal Davda

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five hundred productions in 24 languages, performed in 50 countries over the last 22 years... It’s no surprise that New York-based veteran director Jeff Baron met his India-based actors in person much after their rehearsals started over Skype. Baron’s multiple award-winning play, Visiting Mr. Green, which was staged in Mumbai recently, will now be coming it to Bengaluru, 22 years after its debut in New York. 

“The fact that MK Raina, Aakash Prabhakar and I worked together on Skype for a couple of months before any of us ever met in person was unique for all of us. I think that is part of the secret to our success,” says the American author-director, adding that when the trio finally met, it felt like working with old friends and colleagues. “We were able to work at a leisurely pace, and get to know one another, the characters, and the play in greater detail than if we all just appeared in a Mumbai rehearsal space a month before the play was going to open.

When we finally did meet in person, we knew one another, and knew where we were going with the play,” he tells CE, adding that he also began working with composer Prashanth Srinivas, set designer Vivek Jadhav, lighting designer Vikrant Thakar, stage manager Jaymin Thakkar, and assistant director Mallika Shah for the first time while sitting in his New York City apartment. 

The comedy drama, an inter-generational play, tells the story of a recently widowed 86-year-old man who nearly gets run over by a car, then has to deal with the weekly court-ordered visits by the young corporate executive who was driving. A comic clash of cultures becomes a gripping drama as the men – played by Delhi-based Raina and Mumbai-based Prabhakar – force each other to re-examine their own lives and beliefs, and have to confront their differences about religion, sexuality, and family. 

Considering it was written over two decades ago, did the director have to modify the play since its opening in 1997? “It has always been playing somewhere in the world, which has given me many opportunities to see the play with audiences. That led to a few very small changes. About 15 years ago, I updated the play to give Ross Gardiner a mobile phone, but that’s about it,” he replies. 

Baron says their set is a sort of hybrid. “The play takes place in Mr. Green’s apartment, where he lived with his wife for many years. They accumulated a lot of stuff, without actually having all of the furniture and objects that they would have,” he says. In most of the 50 countries where Visiting Mr. Green has been staged, it has been translated into the local language. “And now the plan is to have a Hindi version  with the same cast to reach the Indian audiences who might not go to an English language play,” he ays.Visiting Mr. Green will be staged on February 1 at 3.30pm and 7.30pm, at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. It’s open to those aged over 6.

