Palike files case against BWSSB over sewage in lake 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an uncommon development, Bengaluru police on Thursday registered a complaint against two Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials after a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike lake wing engineer complained that the former had allowed untreated sewage into the desilted Chunchaghatta lake in JP Nagar.

Konanakunte police have registered a case against Raghavendra, South Division engineer and Ramesh, Waste Water Management AEE on a complaint filed by Lingegowda BBMP AEE.

Notices issued to BWSSB engineers Raghavendra and Ramesh about sewage water flowing into the lake whic was partially filled with rainwater, were ignored.

“The 20-acre lake is full to the brim with sewage. BWSSB officials admitted their mistake and sought three days time to stop sewage inflow. But it was not done,” a BBMP official said.

Senior BBMP officers including the Commissioner have received many complaints from residents about the foul smell and sewage, he added.