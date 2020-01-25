Home Cities Bengaluru

Pourakarmikas to be part of Republic Day celebrations

Governor Vajubhai Vala will hoist the tricolour at 8.58 am at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Republic Day celebrations in the city will be unique this year with the inclusion of Bengaluru’s pourakarmikas also participating in the parade. BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar on Friday told media that it was high time civic workers were recognised and honoured. “Their work is very important and they help get the city laurels. So we decided to honour them and involve them,” he said. BBMP and police officials said that the decision was the initiative of BBMP Commissioner.

The parade will have a total of 1,750 participants in 44 platoons, cultural programmes by 2,000 school children, apart from squads from the Bharath Scouts and Guides, NCC cadets and a team from the Kerala police. Also 20 Army Service Corps soldiers will perform stunts.

To ensure there are no untoward incidents 70 CCTV cameras, 10 KSRP platoons, two D-Swat units and one Quick Response Team. Bengaluru police have stepped up security in the past 15 days with cops been checking hotels and restaurants in the vicinity of the parade venue. 

People are prohibited from carrying helmets, cameras, radios and umbrellas at the event. 

PARKING FACILITY 
Parking for pink pass invitees at main guard cross road, Safina Plaza; Kamaraja Road near Army Public School and near RSI Gate
Green card to come to Shivajinagar BMTC 1st floor parking lot and the parade ground through Gates 4 and 5 on Kamaraja Road.
Yellow pass vehicles park on west side of Maneskhaw ground and enter from gate 1 
White passes enter from gate 2; parking on west side

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS 
Vehicles from Infantry Road, Manipal Centre via Safina Plaza to take a left to reach Main Guard road, Ali’s Circle
Vehicles from Cubbon Road, Manipal Centre to BRV Junction to go via Cubbon Road, then take a left to reach Cauvery Arts & Crafts Junction on MG Road

NO PARKING ZONES
Cauvery Arts & Crafts Jn to Cubbon Road
Central Street, from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand
Cubbon Road, from CTO Circle to KR Road

