Chilean woman files dowry case against Indian man

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old woman from Chile has filed a dowry harassment case against her Indian husband with the Basavanagudi Women police. The woman had approached the police on Friday, stating that she had come to India in 2017 on a tourist Visa and later started learning classical dance under dance master Vikram Mada. Later, the duo got married.

A senior police officer said Mary (name changed) has alleged in the complaint that “she started Kathak classes in March 2018 and Vikram Mada, who hails from Hyderabad, married her in July 22 that year after taking her to the Arya Samaj.” Later, she converted to Hinduism. In June 2019, the couple left for South America (Chile) where he began harassing physically and for dowry too. He also used to keep checking her phone and follow her every day when she used to out of the house, the officer said. “Unable to bear this, Mary decided to get divorce and returned to India in November 2019. Mada even tracked her movements and also assaulted her by barging into her friend's house. So, she decided to file a case against him.,” the officer added.