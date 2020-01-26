Home Cities Bengaluru

Two held in Ponzi case, cars seized

The arrested are Manjunath B (31), a resident of Devarachikkanahalli, and Masiulla Sharif (32) of Doddakammanahalli. Habibulla Sharif (37), a resident of Doddakammanahalli, is on the run.

BENGALURU: The Tilak Nagar police have arrested two people in connection with running a ponzi scheme. However, the prime accused has fled to Dubai, and a special police team has been formed to nab him. A BMW car and four other luxury vehicles have been seized from the arrested. 

A senior police officer said the prime accused used to promise high returns to prospective investors in their ponzi firm ‘Tiforp Trading Services Pvt Ltd’ in Jayanagar 9th Block, and cheated several people to the tune of Rs 3 crore. A senior police officer said on January 14, one the investors, Zubair N (29), a businessman and resident of JP Nagar, had filed a complaint with the police stating that Habibulla Sharif and five others contacted him asking that he invest in their firm, promising returns of 7 to 10 per cent every month.Zubair trusted them but never got any returns.

