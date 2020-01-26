Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman trips on footpath near Domlur, shoots off letter to BBMP

A journalist, who tripped on a footpath and badly injured her knee, has taken to social media to put a letter out to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP),

Published: 26th January 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A journalist, who tripped on a footpath and badly injured her knee, has taken to social media to put a letter out to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), in an effort to share her plight. In the letter, journalist Manasi Paresh Kumar, told the BBMP:

“Never have I had to use a wheelchair in my life, but thanks to you( BBMP), I have managed to have this experience in my life.” In her post, she pointed out that the incident occurred on Friday night, when she visited Empire Restaurant near Domlur around 1.30 am. She said that the whole stretch was dug up and the streets were poorly lit. Even the restaurant had switched off the lights in front of the building, as the cops were around.

Explaining the incident, she said: “It was a real Van Gogh masterpiece. With textures, crevices and loose stones strewn about, the detailing of chaos was so spot on. I really wish I could give you (BBMP) details on the colour palette, but darkness is very cuddly fellow. He envelops all”.

“Step, bump, step bump the routine was unpredictable. holding on to my life, I put my foot forward hoping that was a solid ground and the next thing I was doing a leg split, that would have made a russian gymnast proud at the moment.” And now she’s in a leg brace, having injured her knee.

“I can’t stand up with my knee buckling. I’m using a walking stick to even go to bathroom. every step I take is a risk now. If I can’t get this sorted I would be looking at a permanent Injury or limp,” she added. Despite a number of complaints, many footpaths continue to remain in a shoddy state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp