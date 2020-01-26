Woman trips on footpath near Domlur, shoots off letter to BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A journalist, who tripped on a footpath and badly injured her knee, has taken to social media to put a letter out to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), in an effort to share her plight. In the letter, journalist Manasi Paresh Kumar, told the BBMP:

“Never have I had to use a wheelchair in my life, but thanks to you( BBMP), I have managed to have this experience in my life.” In her post, she pointed out that the incident occurred on Friday night, when she visited Empire Restaurant near Domlur around 1.30 am. She said that the whole stretch was dug up and the streets were poorly lit. Even the restaurant had switched off the lights in front of the building, as the cops were around.

Explaining the incident, she said: “It was a real Van Gogh masterpiece. With textures, crevices and loose stones strewn about, the detailing of chaos was so spot on. I really wish I could give you (BBMP) details on the colour palette, but darkness is very cuddly fellow. He envelops all”.

“Step, bump, step bump the routine was unpredictable. holding on to my life, I put my foot forward hoping that was a solid ground and the next thing I was doing a leg split, that would have made a russian gymnast proud at the moment.” And now she’s in a leg brace, having injured her knee.

“I can’t stand up with my knee buckling. I’m using a walking stick to even go to bathroom. every step I take is a risk now. If I can’t get this sorted I would be looking at a permanent Injury or limp,” she added. Despite a number of complaints, many footpaths continue to remain in a shoddy state.