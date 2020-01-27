Home Cities Bengaluru

A bard of melodies

When a simple piece of bamboo falls in the hands of a person destined to play it, the results are striking. And Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia is a testimony to this.

Published: 27th January 2020 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia

By Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  When a simple piece of bamboo falls in the hands of a person destined to play it, the results are striking. And Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia is a testimony to this. During his visit to the city for a performance at Forum Shantiniketan Mall on Saturday, the octagenarian said, “I come from a family of wrestlers and for me to begin my journey in the music field was quite far-fetched,” he laughed, adding that the Almighty has different plans for everyone. “God wanted me to be a musician, so here I am,” he said.

He shared how difficult it was for him to learn music as he had “no godfather in the field”. He would approach people to teach him music. Most of the times, he would listen to people playing bansuri and imitate them. He had a friend circle who loved music and gradually, he grew fond of their musical activities. "Not only were we doing Maa Saraswati’s Upasana, but we were also learning music. I am still learning. If I am born as a human in my next birth, I will dedicate myself to learning music," he added. 

Chaurasia belongs to the Senia gharana and after years of sheer dedication and practice, he has developed his own style of playing the flute. His style of playing helped popularise classical music to a wider audience. He has performed and composed music for the All India Radio (AIR) in Odisha.

When he was transferred to Mumbai, he started performing at concerts and movies too. It was at one of the studios where santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and he got together to compose music for films under the name Shiv-Hari. "It was god’s wish. There is a big audience for Indian classical music but the film music audience is humongous. We wanted to reach out to them through our music. I used to do a lot of studio work. Some people asked me why I didn’t do film music. I said if you give me work, I will do it. I met Shivji at a studio and started composing together,” he said. 

When asked what music means to him, he said, “Music is my love and thus, it has become my religion. When I play, it is my best yoga, the best meditation, and the best prayer.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp