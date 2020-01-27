Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based entrepreneur gears up for Antarctica voyage

Avinash Narayanaswamy has been chosen for the ClimateForce: Antarctica 2020 Expedition, which will take place in November this year.

Published: 27th January 2020 01:17 AM

Avinash Narayanaswamy

Avinash Narayanaswamy. (Photo| Saptarshi Mukherjee)

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Avinash Narayanaswamy has been experiencing cold feet lately. And the feeling may just become a literal sensation since the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has been chosen for the ClimateForce: Antarctica 2020 Expedition, which will take place in November this year.

"I am one of the 3-4 Indians chosen for this experience, which comprises 80 people from across the globe. The minimum temperature I have endured is -12°C in The Netherlands and even that was tough to deal with. I am now preparing myself for facing -20°C," says Narayanaswamy.

So what is motivating him to embark on this chilling adventure? Narayanaswamy says he wants to see the effects of climate change for himself. "Climate change is more pronounced at the poles. About 70 per cent of the world’s population lives along a coastline. Mumbai, New York, Auckland, Singapore – they are all major economies. I want to see the impact of climate change so I can inform others about the dangers as well," says the 37-year-old assistant professor at Centre for Incubation, Innovation, Research & Consultancy, who is also a managing partner at the startup, Green Law. 

He also leads a green lifestyle. Thirty per cent of his fuel use comes from biodiesel, he uses paper sparingly, plants trees to offset his carbon miles, and doesn’t use AC even in hotels. Narayanaswamy, who holds a double M.Sc from the University of Twente, The Netherlands, will interact with scientists, environmentalists and social and business leaders from different countries, as they brainstorm ways to mitigate the effects of climate change. “I hope to meet expedition leader Robert Swan, who is the first person to walk to both the poles,” he says. 

However, Narayanaswamy will be able to take the trip only if he gathers Rs 16 lakh by February-end. "The gear alone, which includes multiple layers of thermals, special gloves and boots, etc, costs around Rs 1.5 lakh," he says.

The rest is needed for other expenses like accommodation and visa. So far, he has managed to collect Rs 1.25 lakh (part of which came with help from Business Network International) that would be just enough to cover his flight expenses till Ushuaia, Argentina, from where the group will set sail. He is now reaching out to various corporates for sponsorship. "This is going to be an epic experience. I have no option but to be optimistic that I will get to go."

