Bengaluru: Fire erupts in furniture store, spreads to five more shops

BENGALURU: Fire broke out at a furniture store in Sampigehalli police station limits on Sunday morning. The fire spread to five adjacent stores. Panic gripped the area following the mishap.

The fire and emergency personnel, along with eight fire tenders, were pressed into service and they were able to douse the fire following a five-hour operation. Hussain told TNIE that someone intentionally set the store on fire over a property dispute case, that has been in court since 2011. Police have collected CCTV camera footage to ascertain facts, a police officer added.