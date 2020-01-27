Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru police begin probe into septic tank cleaner's death

Commercial Street police on Sunday began investigating the death of Siddanna, the 22-year-old labourer who suffocated to death while cleaning a septic tank in the city.

Siddanna and another labourer Muniyanna had been hired to clean a septic tank on the premises of the Ganesh Bagh Jain Stanak on Infantry Road in Shivajinagar on Sunday. Muniyanna was hospitalised after he went into the tank to rescue Siddanna who was suffocating. Muniyanna is admitted in the ICU and is said to be out of danger. Assistant commissioner of police from Pulakeshinagar sub-division is investigating the case.    

A senior police officer who requested anonymity, said "A spot mahazar (inspection) was conducted on Sunday. We have recorded the statements of the victim’s family. We will question the manager and trustees of Ganesh Bagh on Monday. We are yet to check the CCTV camera footage of the area. It is a clear case of negligence as no one was supervising the workers. They were forced to enter the septic tank without any safety gear. We still have no clue of another person who was at the spot when the mishap took place. Muniyanna will have to reveal the details."

Gangamma, Siddanna’s older sister, said: “The officials who visited the spot assured compensation from the government. Those who took my brother to his death should be punished and such incidents should not repeat.” Police handed over Sidddanna’s body to his family on Sunday after conducting the postmortem. 

PROTEST TODAY

Several organisations including the All India People’s Forum, People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Safai Karamchari Andolan, AICCTU and Slum Janandolana have called for a protest against deaths caused by manual scavenging at Town Hall at 3pm on Monday.

