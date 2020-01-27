Home Cities Bengaluru

Classical beats and ragas to come in Bengaluru

The concert will feature TM Krishna (vocal), RK Shriramkumar (violin), Praveen Spars (mridangam) and ChandrasekaraSharma (kanjira).

Published: 27th January 2020 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

Singer TM Krishna

Singer TM Krishna. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and Citi India recently announced the ninth edition of Indian Music festival – ‘Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant: From Here to Eternity’. The festival will feature some of the maestros of the classical music fraternity which include, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Pt Niladri Kumar, TM Krishna, R Kumaresh and Jayanthi Kumaresh amongst others.

The travelling Indian music festival will showcase its awaited concert in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 8 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Bengaluru. The concert will feature TM Krishna (vocal), RK Shriramkumar (violin), Praveen Spars (mridangam) and ChandrasekaraSharma (kanjira).

In this recital, TM Krishna and his group will present an array of forms: padam, varnam and svarajati composed by some composers belonging to the period (prior to 1765 AD), which is before the rise of the revered trinity of Carnatic music: Thyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar and Syama Sastri. After the Chennai performance, the Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant festival will travel to Pune.

As trendsetters in their respective fields, Citi and NCPA constantly strive to work towards preserving Indian heritage and music. Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant celebrates the concept of eternity through artistic traditions that are perpetuated from one generation to the next, in an uninterrupted manner through the age-old institution of the Guru – Shishya parampara.

The festival will give audiences an opportunity to engage with Indian culture through some of our country's oldest forms of music and enjoy current renditions of age-old compositions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru classical concert Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia Ustad Zakir Hussain TM Krishna NCPA
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp