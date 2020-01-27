Classical beats and ragas to come in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and Citi India recently announced the ninth edition of Indian Music festival – ‘Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant: From Here to Eternity’. The festival will feature some of the maestros of the classical music fraternity which include, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Pt Niladri Kumar, TM Krishna, R Kumaresh and Jayanthi Kumaresh amongst others.

The travelling Indian music festival will showcase its awaited concert in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 8 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Bengaluru. The concert will feature TM Krishna (vocal), RK Shriramkumar (violin), Praveen Spars (mridangam) and ChandrasekaraSharma (kanjira).

In this recital, TM Krishna and his group will present an array of forms: padam, varnam and svarajati composed by some composers belonging to the period (prior to 1765 AD), which is before the rise of the revered trinity of Carnatic music: Thyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar and Syama Sastri. After the Chennai performance, the Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant festival will travel to Pune.

As trendsetters in their respective fields, Citi and NCPA constantly strive to work towards preserving Indian heritage and music. Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant celebrates the concept of eternity through artistic traditions that are perpetuated from one generation to the next, in an uninterrupted manner through the age-old institution of the Guru – Shishya parampara.

The festival will give audiences an opportunity to engage with Indian culture through some of our country's oldest forms of music and enjoy current renditions of age-old compositions.