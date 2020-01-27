Former police informant stabbed to death in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The spate of fatal stabbings in the city has continued with a 26-year-old youth, a former police informant, being stabbed to death in Basaveshwaranagar police station limits on Saturday night. Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhu alias Appu, a resident of Kuvempunagar in Kamalanagar who was working with a private cooperative bank. Basavashwara Nagar police have registered a murder case and have arrested Dhananjay alias Dhanaraj and Ramachandra.

Police said the incident occurred around 10.30 pm near Kuvempu Circle. Prabhu had gone to a bar and restaurant with friends. When he was on his way home, Dhananjay and Ramachandra allegedly accosted him and an argument ensued. Prabhu attacked Dhananjay with a knife, which fell down in the melee. Dhananjay picked up the dagger and allegedly stabbed Prabhu.

Though Prabhu was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately, he was declared brought dead. “The accused, who were absconding, were arrested within a few hours based on credible information and are being interrogated,” police sources said. Police had Prabhu on their radar.

"He was associated with gangs that commit thefts and robberies. He made money by helping them by pledging the gold valuables they stole. In the past, he got into fights and was summoned to the station but was let off after a warning," an official said, adding that Prabhu had in the past acted as a police informant, providing information about about a gang of thieves which led to their arrest.

RECENT MURDERS

January 22 - Tausif stabbed Irfan to death in DJ Halli. The two got into an altercation over Tausif marrying Irfan’s ex-wife.

January 22 - A gang hacked Lokesh to death in Chamrajpet. Lokesh was an associate of rowdy Cycle Ravi and was wanted in many criminal cases.

January 16 - Abdul Matheen was kidnapped and murdered by a gang. The same gang had attacked Abu Sufiyan in Pulikeshinagar.