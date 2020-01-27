Home Cities Bengaluru

Former police informant stabbed to death in Bengaluru

Two accused, who were absconding, were arrested by the Basaveshwaranagar police within a few hours on a tip-off.

Published: 27th January 2020 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The spate of fatal stabbings in the city has continued with a 26-year-old youth, a former police informant, being stabbed to death in Basaveshwaranagar police station limits on Saturday night. Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhu alias Appu, a resident of Kuvempunagar in Kamalanagar who was working with a private cooperative bank. Basavashwara Nagar police have registered a murder case and have arrested Dhananjay alias Dhanaraj and Ramachandra.

Police said the incident occurred around 10.30 pm near Kuvempu Circle. Prabhu had gone to a bar and restaurant with friends. When he was on his way home, Dhananjay and Ramachandra allegedly accosted him and an argument ensued. Prabhu attacked Dhananjay with a knife, which fell down in the melee. Dhananjay picked up the dagger and allegedly stabbed Prabhu. 

Though Prabhu was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately, he was declared brought dead. “The accused, who were absconding, were arrested within a few hours based on credible information and are being interrogated,” police sources said. Police had Prabhu on their radar.

"He was associated with gangs that commit thefts and robberies. He made money by helping them by pledging the gold valuables they stole. In the past, he got into fights and was summoned to the station but was let off after a warning," an official said, adding that Prabhu had in the past acted as a police informant, providing information about about a gang of thieves which led to their arrest.

RECENT MURDERS

January 22 - Tausif stabbed Irfan to death in DJ Halli. The two got into an altercation over Tausif marrying Irfan’s ex-wife.

January 22 - A gang hacked Lokesh to death in Chamrajpet. Lokesh was an associate of rowdy Cycle Ravi and was wanted in many criminal cases. 

January 16 - Abdul Matheen was kidnapped and murdered by a gang. The same gang had attacked Abu Sufiyan in Pulikeshinagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Police Bengaluru murder Kuvempunagar Basaveshwaranagar police Police informer murder
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp