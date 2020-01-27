Man killed in hit-and-run accident

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A manager of a finance firm was killed after an unidentified speeding vehicle knocked his scooter down and ran him over on Hosur Road in Electronics City traffic police station limits on Saturday.

The deceased is Vishwanath R (33), a native of Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu. Rekha, his wife, told police that her husband was on his way to a car service centre when the incident took place at around 12.15 am.

Their car was given for servicing on Saturday morning and due to an emergency, Vishwanath had to pick it up at night. While driving home, the car stopped working. He contacted the centre and they sent people to the spot. While the men towed the car, Vishwanath took his two-wheeler to reach the centre.

On his way, he met with the accident. Electronic City police are verifying CCTV camera footage to identify the car driver.