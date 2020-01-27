Home Cities Bengaluru

Old women participate in 'Grandmother 10k run' at Bengaluru

There were separate categories for the run based on age groups and the oldest participant was 77-year-old Latha.

Published: 27th January 2020 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

A participant at the Grandmother 10k run at Cubbon Park on Sunday

A participant at the Grandmother 10k run at Cubbon Park on Sunday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special 10K run for female senior citizens of the city proved that age is just a number. 
About 35 women, all aged over 55, participated in the “Grandmother 10k run” at Cubbon Park on Sunday.
The audience awed by the enthusiasm of the participants “None of them gave up till they completed the 10km run. We thought a unique event like this would be the best way to celebrate Republic Day,” said Harshitha, organiser of the event.

There were separate categories for the run based on age groups and the oldest participant was 77-year-old Latha. Saraswathi (66), a first time runner, bagged the second place. She completed her marathon in 1 hour 21 minutes. “It was my first time in a marathon. I wore a saree and ran. In the beginning, I did not know if I can finish it. But I did it successfully and I feel proud of myself,” she said. All the participants were awarded medals.

