Owners of dogs, not cleaning litter at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park, to get shamed in social media

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Does seeing dog poop during your Sunday morning walk at Cubbon Park upset you? Well, it did upset Karnataka Housing and Horticulture minister V Somanna when he visited the park recently.

Though there are a few street dogs that roam around, people are blaming dog owners who come with their pets and leave dog poop there, which even Priya Chetty-Rajagopal, founder of dog lover’s group, The Cubbon Park Canines, agrees with to some extent. They are coming up with an initiative called Wall Of Shame wherein photos of offenders will be displayed on the group social media.

"For several years, we had a situation where dogs were not allowed in Cubbon Park. We fought and made it happen. We also started a dog park there. But many dog owners come in and don’t pick up after their dog. We are taking some measures from our side, because our community also focuses on responsible pet parenting. We can’t bear a bad name just because some are not doing their duties properly. In case of street dogs, we can’t help. They don’t have owners who can take care of them. That’s not the case for people who bring their pets to the Sunday Dog Park and leave the park uncleaned," says Chetty.

Dog Park has been opened every Sunday at Cubbon Park. Anybody who spots a dog owner not cleaning their pet’s poop can click their images and post it on social media handles of Cubbon Park Canines. "We are going to work with IChangeMyCity and a couple of volunteer organisations to patrol the park. We hope that with hashtags and social media visibility, there will be some changes in the attitude of people. What Cubbon Park authority is going to do for creating awareness on this matter has nothing to do with our initiative," Chetty added.

Meanwhile, Cubbon Park authorities are also planning to take up other measures to keep the park clean. G Kusuma, deputy director, Cubbon Park, said, “We are installing signage boards saying that dog owners have to clean their pet’s poop. This is one part that we are currently focusing on. We are also thinking about levying fine on people who violate this.”