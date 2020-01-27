Transport workers to protest in Bengaluru, bus services unaffected

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Workers of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation will hold a hunger strike and satyagraha at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on January 27, between 7 am and 5 pm.

The workers are protesting under the banner of ‘Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League’, and have maintained that commuters will remain unaffected.

“Only those drivers and conductors with Monday as their weekly-off and those who have finished their duty will be protesting. Bus services and commuters will not be affected. We are protesting so the state treats us as government employees, pay us wages accordingly, and also provide us with the same facilities that are extended to other government employees. We want this demand to be incorporated in the upcoming state budget,” said Thippeswamy, general secretary of the league.