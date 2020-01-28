Home Cities Bengaluru

8 strays poisoned, 3 dead; animal lovers up in arms

Caretakers of the dogs said that miscreants might have carried out the act in the night.

Published: 28th January 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Secunderabad Cantonment area

Stray dogs (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two years after 12 stray dogs were poisoned in BTM Layout Stage-2, a similar incident has come to light, wherein eight dogs were allegedly poisoned at MS Ramaiah City Layout in JP Nagar, on Sunday. Five dogs have died, while three others, including a pregnant one, are battling for life at a veterinary hospital in the city.

Caretakers of the dogs said that miscreants might have carried out the act in the night. Construction labourers in the area said they noticed two men coming to feed the dogs at 11 pm on Sunday, but didn’t reveal the identities of the miscreants. “These strays are like my pets. I feed them every day. I was shocked to see two of them lying dead on Monday morning, while three others were unable to move. The construction workers told me about the two men who had come last night to feed them,” said Shanthala B V, a resident of the area.

Shanthala and her family took the dogs to a nearby hospital. “After admitting them to the hospital, we called animal rescuers for help. We collected the food sample too - biryani and chicken. One dog died in the hospital.”

She added, “The miscreants had also hit the pregnant dog with a rod on its spine. We are not sure if she was poisoned too. Apart from the eight dogs, three others are missing and we need to locate them,” she said.

Dr Nagesh Reddy, senior veterinarian at Jeeva Pet Clinic, said, “The three dogs are in critical condition. After the report confirms what poison was used, we can treat them accordingly. For now, we are providing symptomatic treatment. The police are saying that the food samples will be sent to a forensic laboratory in Hyderabad.”

Praveen, an animal rescuer, said, “This is not the first time we are hearing about such cases. People poison dogs as they keep howling in the night, attack strangers or excrete at their doors.”

Harini Raghavan, an animal activist, said, “Bangalore South is known for having many dog lovers, and it is sad that such an incident has taken place here. Every now and then, dogs are either attacked, but no strict action has been taken so far. We want justice for them.”

A case has been filed at Putennahalli Police Station, where an investigating officer said, “We have started investigating, and will check CCTV camera footage nearby.”

Dr S Shashikumar, Joint Director (Animal Husbandry), BBMP, said, “We are aware of the case and a complaint has been filed. We will be following up on the case. The food sample will be sent to the forensic department.”

Meanwhile, the pregnant dog gave birth to a pup at 8pm on Monday, giving hope to the caretakers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp