A slice of music, laughter and memories

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unmaad 20, the 22nd edition of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore’ s annual college festival is back in town. The festival will feature a star studded line up featuring Indian pop rock outfit Euphoria, stand up comedian Nishant Suri followed by singer and composer Amit Trivedi. The three-day event will witness live performances and fun competitions such as Footloose (freestyle dance), Haute Couture (fashion design) Mr and Ms Unmaad (personality contest), B-school of Rock, and plenty of food stalls. This year’s edition will also see online events with the likes of Trailer Mash, Shortcuts, Honest Plots, and Meme Wars.

Unmaad was first launched in 1999, when Secretary of the Students’ Cultural Committee, Amardeep Mallik, along with other members, invited Vishal Dadlani from Indian rock/electronica band Pentagram for the inaugural edition. Subsequent editions of Unmaad have seen prominent acts with the likes of Lucky Ali, Kailash Kher, Sunidhi Chauhan, Farhan Akhtar, Raghu Dixit, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Zakir Khan, KK, Strings, Jethro Tull, Indian Ocean, Salim Sulaiman and Benny Dayal.

Unmaad 20 will be held from January 31 - February 2 at Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.