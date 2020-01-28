BBMP gets 20 nominated members

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government on Monday appointed 20 members to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council.

The new members are Jayakumar C, R Gopinath, Manjunath CM, Sudher, Sardarmal Surana, P Manjunath, Gangaraju TS, B Ramesh, HK Muttappa, VV Vinayak, Sujatarani BC, Krishnamurthy, M Ramamurthy, Umamagesh, M Sriram, K Venkatesh, A Narayanaswamy, AM Satyaraj, KS Srikanthaya and Ramesh Raju.

According to the 74th amendment to the Indian constitution for every 100 corporators, there should be 10 nominated members.

Accordingly, every year, the state government nominates 20 members to the BBMP council. Ideally, they should be experts from various fields, retired officials, or corporators, or those selected based on the work done. A BBMP corporator said such members have “no roles and responsibilities”.

“All they have to do is inspect the city, give suggestions and advice to other council members. But here that is not the case. They (new members) have been chosen based on their proximity to political leaders,” the corporator claimed. Their term will continue uninterrupted till that of the corporators ends in August, or if the government collapses.