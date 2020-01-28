Class 9 student beaten up by classmates, lands in hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Grade 9 student of an international residential school in Kanakapura of Ramanagara district was allegedly beaten up by three of his classmates. The boy’s father filed a police complaint against the chairman of the institution, and a doctor for failing to give proper treatment.

The school management suspended the three accused boys for two days, on the insistence of the assaulted boy’s father. The three were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board before being let off with a warning.

The alleged incident took place at Jain International Residential School located in Jakkasandra, on January 9. The boy’s father, Kunal Bothra, a resident of Mumbai,said his son, who also holds American citizenship, was dropped to school that day after a month-long vacation.

The Harohalli police registered an FIR and booked a case against the chairman and doctor under various IPC sections, including 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound

to inform).

Kunal Bothra, whose son was allegedly beaten up, said the boy was in his room when the assault took place. “Around 8.30pm, he went for dinner alone to the dining hall and returned to his room around 9.15pm. Three boys, who study in his class, entered his room and without any provocation, slapped him very hard on his face and asked the others to leave the room immediately. The three started hitting my son and punched him on his face, stomach, neck and back many times. Then they took him to the bathroom and assaulted him.

“Though my son was crying and begging them not to hit him, they didn’t stop. The boys threatened him that if he reported the incident to the school warden or his parents, they would see to it that he was mercilessly assaulted. They also told him to go to the bathroom, have a bath and tell the warden that he had fallen in the bathroom and sustained injuries. My son was totally traumatised and in tremendous pain as he had bruises and injuries all over. The child was so scared that he went for a bath and was thereafter admitted to hospital as he was brutally assaulted. We learnt about the incident the next day and immediately reached school,” Bothra said, adding that it was a clear case of ragging and his son was under treatment in hospital for three days.

Bothra filed a complaint with Harohalli police against the chairman of JIRS and also a doctor. “I had complained to the management about four months ago that a student had hit my son with a belt and no action was taken against the boy. Now, three students have assaulted my son but no one brought the incident to my notice. Also, when my son went to the doctor available on campus, he was given painkillers but no proper treatment,” he alleged in the complaint. Police said the case is under investigation.