Kin of dead prisoners will be compensated

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Monday set up a mechanism and issued several directions to the state government for payment of ad hoc compensation to the kin of the prisoners who die from unnatural death. It said the state government should issue orders to appoint Deputy Commissioners as Competent Authorities for payment of ad hoc compensation. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued the direction following a suo motu public interest litigation registered by the court based on the directions of the apex court. The bench said names and addresses of prisoners should be supplied by the authorities and published in local newspapers with wide circulation and the next of kin should be told to submit claim form.