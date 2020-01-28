Legalisation of properties to fetch BBMP Rs 1,200 crore

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Once the state government issues an order to legalise unauthorised properties in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will earn around Rs 1200 crore from the exercise.

According to preliminary findings of the BBMP revenue section, there are around 3.80 lakh unauthorised sites and properties in the city. Currently, there are 19 lakh properties under the BBMP tax ambit from which a total tax of Rs 2,420 has been collected so far this year as against Rs 2,319 crore for the same period in 2018- 19.

To meet the financial crunch and appease voters, the state government is working on the old promise of legalising unauthorised constructions under Akrama Sakrama, conversion of B-Khatas to A- Khatas and legalising building violations. A government order is awaited to start the exercise of imposing penalties, said a senior BBMP official who did not want to be named.

“By merely legalising properties, the BBMP will earn Rs 600 crore. But by imposing penalties and collecting taxes of over the years, the amount will increase. A final report on such properties is being prepared. But preliminary data shows that the maximum number of the properties are in Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and newly added zones where new buildings are built and sites formed. These 3.80 lakh properties do not include those standing on storm water drains and lake beds,” the official said.

The official explained that the civic body has been following the Karnataka Municipalities Act in imposing penalties.