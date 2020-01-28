Patient health records online from March: Nimhans chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), in association with the state Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Medical Education, will launch the Karnataka Mental Health and Management System in March this year, said Dr B N Gangadhar, director, NIMHANS. He signed a memorandum of understanding with Dr Sadagopan, director, International

Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIIT-B) on Monday. The institute will extend its technical expertise on information and technology to create the system. Patient data will be collected and uploaded on the software, which can be retrieved by them at will when they visit any other mental health establishment in the state. “This data will include the complete medical history of the patient, available to doctors at the click of a button, while maintaining confidentiality of the patient,” Dr Gangadhar added.

Dr Sadagopan said, “IIIT-B will spend `200 crore to transform public health, especially in the mental health space. This large-scale funding will give a boost to research in the field.”