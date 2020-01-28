Home Cities Bengaluru

POSH Act needs additions, a few changes, says NCW chairperson

Several IT hubs were part of the conference. Part of the panel were representatives from Metis, which works towards creating awareness on the Act, and works closely with IT companies.

Published: 28th January 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Commission for Women (NWC) will soon write to the Centre seeking changes in the Prevention Of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act. One of the changes it wants is that the definition of ‘sexual harassment’ be expanded to include ‘gender-based cyber crimes with sexual connotations’ committed against women employees at their workplace. A list of suggestions have been made by Rekha Sharma, chairperson, NCW, who was in the city recently to speak at a conference called ‘Know your POSH Ecosystem’.

Some of the suggestions made by Sharma include distinguishing degrees of sexual harassment and providing concrete guidance to the Internal Committee so that the sanctity of inquest conducted by it is preserved. “There should also be clarity on the constitution and functioning of the appellant authority and decisions on appeals should be time-bound. Some inquiries go on for months - they should be limited to 60 days,” she said.

Rekha said that she has received several complaints to the NWC’s ‘C-Box’, where all sexual harassments complaints can be registered online. She said there are many cases where complainants claim they have been asked for conciliation, and that has caused tremendous trauma to the victims. “The provision of conciliation should be done away with as sexual harassment is not a dispute that can be resolved with a settlement,” she said.

Several IT hubs were part of the conference. Part of the panel were representatives from Metis, which works towards creating awareness on the Act, and works closely with IT companies. “More awareness is required. Organisations should not look at the POSH Act as a mere compliance requirement, but should drive a positive and productive workplace,” the panelists suggested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POSH Act Sexual Harassment Prevention Of Sexual Harassment NCW
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Raj
    Pls also make provision for those employee who make false posh complaints
    3 hours ago reply
Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp