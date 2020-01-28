Remembering lost lives 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Each one us is accountable for all our actions. This day and this barbaric incident, which is carved in history, tells us that all our actions are beyond any call of duty,” Dana Kursh, Consul General of Israel, said while speaking at an event organised to commemorate the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is observed on January 27.

The event was a joint effort of the Consulate General of Israel to South India, the Canadian Consulate General, and Indian Institute of Management, to remember the unsung heroes of that time, 75 years ago, when Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration and death camp, was liberated by the Red Army. The pain is still fresh among many Jews, whose ancestors were victims of this atrocity.

The event saw the screening of the Canadian movie, The Good Nazi, and an exhibition named Beyond Duty, which told stories of 22 diplomats from different countries who went above and beyond their duty to save many Jewish lives during Holocaust.

“Sometimes I feel I am bad diplomat, but I always have an official answer, and I have a personal answer,” said Hellwig-Boette, Consul General of Germany, to lighten the mood which was quite intense after the movie was screened.

Kursh said they want to take this part of history as a learning and try and bring compassion among kids through the stories of survivals. “In a place like India, which has been away from this, besides all the pain stories, we also want to bring in the stories of some officers who also saved lives. That’s why movies like The Good Nazi are important,” said Kursh.

Nicole Girard, Consul General of Canada, said, “If you want to make this a better world, the only way forward is educating future generations. We have always tried to do whatever we could during a time of distress.”