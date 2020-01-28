Safety net: IISc researchers develop tiny chip to monitor elderly people living alone

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If senior citizens live on their own, their slips and falls often go unnoticed. Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have come up with a solution to the problem: a ‘tiny chip’ that can track the movement of the elderly with the through-the-wall radar (TWR) technology.

It works on the principle that radio waves can penetrate walls. The chip can detect sudden changes in their movements (or jerky falls) from radar signals bouncing off them.

The severity of their conditions can also be monitored through their breathing and respiration rates.

The chips can determine how fast an object is moving, tracking the movements of senior citizes without visually invading their privacy, just by measuring the delay in the signal’s return. Any anomaly triggers an alarm.It address the concern of privacy unlike in the case of cameras and wearables used to monitor the movements of elderly people.

The technology was originally developed for airport security-related applications. The researchers are now exploring the applications of the chip in the healthcare sector, said associate professor in the department of electrical communication engineering of IISc, Gaurab Banerjee.

The team has designed a wide fractional-bandwidth transceiver using the same principles employed in smaller smartphones to fit the complex radar system into a small chip.

A single transmitter, three receivers and an advanced frequency synthesizer capable of generating complex radar signals are packed together into a tiny chip which is smaller than a grain of rice, said Banerjee, whose team has been exploring various options to commercialise the technology.

The tiny chip is developed using Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) technology.

Banerjee said that just a ‘handful of countries in the world have the ability to put the entire electronics of a radar into a chip. He also added that the TWR imaging is always a highly challenging radar

design problem.

The research is funded by the IMPRINT programme of the Union government and by the ministry of human resource development and the Defence Research and Development Organization.Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has been an industrial partner since the inception of the project.