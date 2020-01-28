Home Cities Bengaluru

Scamsters cheat bank of Rs 1.2 crore in credit card scam

The group used the cards to make online transactions and cheated the bank of a total of Rs 1.26 crore.

Published: 28th January 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Claiming to be employees of a city-based IT company, a group of people had credit cards issued to them and conned a multinational bank of R 1.26 crore. The scam came to light when the bank attempted to get the card holders to repay their credit card bills. Electronic City police have registered a case of cheating under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

A representative from the bank alleged that the scamsters used their connections with employees of the IT company to obtain credit cards from the bank, a senior police officer with the Electronic City police station said.

The company had a prior arrangement with the bank to provide corporate cards and consumer credit cards to its employees. The company merged with another company in 2017. Using their connections with company employees, the group managed to get over 10 customer cards and 26 corporate cards issued  to them by the bank.  All the cards were collected by the group from the office premises of the company. The group used the cards to make online transactions and cheated the bank of a total of Rs 1.26 crore.

When the payments for the cards stopped coming, bank officials visited the card holders’ addresses and learned that all of them had provided the same address. The bank also found that the scamsters had used three photos for 10 applications with different names. Police suspect that 38 people are involved.When bank staff asked the company to provide details of the accused they were told that the scamsters were not employees of the company.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp