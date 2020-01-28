Scamsters cheat bank of Rs 1.2 crore in credit card scam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Claiming to be employees of a city-based IT company, a group of people had credit cards issued to them and conned a multinational bank of R 1.26 crore. The scam came to light when the bank attempted to get the card holders to repay their credit card bills. Electronic City police have registered a case of cheating under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

A representative from the bank alleged that the scamsters used their connections with employees of the IT company to obtain credit cards from the bank, a senior police officer with the Electronic City police station said.

The company had a prior arrangement with the bank to provide corporate cards and consumer credit cards to its employees. The company merged with another company in 2017. Using their connections with company employees, the group managed to get over 10 customer cards and 26 corporate cards issued to them by the bank. All the cards were collected by the group from the office premises of the company. The group used the cards to make online transactions and cheated the bank of a total of Rs 1.26 crore.

When the payments for the cards stopped coming, bank officials visited the card holders’ addresses and learned that all of them had provided the same address. The bank also found that the scamsters had used three photos for 10 applications with different names. Police suspect that 38 people are involved.When bank staff asked the company to provide details of the accused they were told that the scamsters were not employees of the company.