Home Cities Bengaluru

Transport utility staffers divided over demand for govt employee tag

Several transport corporations’ staffers and employees carried out a protest at Freedom Park to demand that they be considered and treated as government employees.

Published: 28th January 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

A bus driver and conductor take a break during their protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Monday

A bus driver and conductor take a break during their protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several transport corporations’ staffers and employees carried out a protest at Freedom Park to demand that they be considered and treated as government employees.

“We are fasting and holding this ‘Satyagraha’ to press for the government to treat us as government employees, pay us wages accordingly, and also provide us with the same facilities that are extended to other government employees. We want this demand to be incorporated in the upcoming state budget for 2020-2021,” said Thippeswamy, General Secretary of the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League.

Last year, following a six-month protest from the employees of the State Transport Corporations, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) formed an internal seven-member committee consisting of managing directors of all stakeholders — such as BMTC, NWRTC, and NERTC — with the KSRTC MD as the chairperson.

Several employees such as drivers, conductors, and mechanics, had come forward demanding the same. “We are in the preliminary stage of the request from them, and yet to understand the reason for this demand, the committee will take feedback and issues from the Union leaders and understand the merits and demerits of the situation. However, the benefits which are provided now, may not be provided once they are treated as government employees. We will submit a report, but there is no deadline given for this as of now,” KSRTC MD Shivayogi C Kalasad told TNIE.

Anantha Subbarao, President of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) clarified that Union members are not part of this demand. “Some employees have demanded, but we feel that the existing structure should be maintained. Right now, we are enjoying certain benefits since it’s an independent corporation -- like the right to strike, and demand wage increase, but government employees do not have that,” he said.
Subbarao added that the employees have not reverted back on why they have brought forward such a demand. “They have not even come forward to the office to discuss their issues,” he said.

Prakash K, Vice President of KSRTC Employees Federation, said, “We are supporting their cause, but are not part of the protest. We are demanding that the existing benefits be retained.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp