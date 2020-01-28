Transport utility staffers divided over demand for govt employee tag

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several transport corporations’ staffers and employees carried out a protest at Freedom Park to demand that they be considered and treated as government employees.

“We are fasting and holding this ‘Satyagraha’ to press for the government to treat us as government employees, pay us wages accordingly, and also provide us with the same facilities that are extended to other government employees. We want this demand to be incorporated in the upcoming state budget for 2020-2021,” said Thippeswamy, General Secretary of the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League.

Last year, following a six-month protest from the employees of the State Transport Corporations, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) formed an internal seven-member committee consisting of managing directors of all stakeholders — such as BMTC, NWRTC, and NERTC — with the KSRTC MD as the chairperson.

Several employees such as drivers, conductors, and mechanics, had come forward demanding the same. “We are in the preliminary stage of the request from them, and yet to understand the reason for this demand, the committee will take feedback and issues from the Union leaders and understand the merits and demerits of the situation. However, the benefits which are provided now, may not be provided once they are treated as government employees. We will submit a report, but there is no deadline given for this as of now,” KSRTC MD Shivayogi C Kalasad told TNIE.

Anantha Subbarao, President of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) clarified that Union members are not part of this demand. “Some employees have demanded, but we feel that the existing structure should be maintained. Right now, we are enjoying certain benefits since it’s an independent corporation -- like the right to strike, and demand wage increase, but government employees do not have that,” he said.

Subbarao added that the employees have not reverted back on why they have brought forward such a demand. “They have not even come forward to the office to discuss their issues,” he said.

Prakash K, Vice President of KSRTC Employees Federation, said, “We are supporting their cause, but are not part of the protest. We are demanding that the existing benefits be retained.”