Travelling music fest to reach Bengaluru

BENGALURU: For music lovers in Bengaluru, February is going to be a month of celebrations. The city will host the ninth edition of the travelling Indian music festival, Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant: From Here to Eternity next month.

Organised by National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and Citi India, the festival will showcase a concert in Bengaluru by musicians T M Krishna (vocal), R K Shriramkumar (violin), Praveen Spars (mridangam) and Chandrasekara Sharma (kanjira). In his recital, T M Krishna and his group will present padam, varnam and svarajati composed by musicians belonged to the period prior to 1765 AD, which is even before the rise of the revered trinity of Carnatic music: Thyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar and Syama Sastri.

The event also aims to promote age-old institution of the Guru – Shishya parampara by featuring oldest forms of music to young generation. Khushroo N Suntook, chairman,National Centre for the Performing Arts, said, “We recognise the importance of arts in our lives, especially for the young minds. Be it nurturing the young artistes or showcasing iconic works of legendary maestros or fostering newer audiences, we are relentless in our pursuit to preserve, promote and propagate performing arts.”

Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant music festival concert will be held on February 8 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram, at 6.30 pm. After the performance, the Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant festival will travel to Pune.