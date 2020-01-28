Home Cities Bengaluru

Two more suspected coronavirus cases reported in Bengaluru

Samples of throat swab sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune

Published: 28th January 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

passengers wear protective masks to protect against the spread of the Coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just when the city heaved a sigh of relief over new suspected coronavirus case testing negative and the adult male being discharged on Wednesday, two middle-aged people who recently returned from China have been admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, suffering from cough and cold-like symptoms.The throat swab samples has been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Meanwhile six people, who returned recently, have been kept under house quarantine, as they are reportedly asymptomatic. They include four Chinese and two Indians.

“Chinese nationals and Indian citizens who have come to Bengaluru after a trip from China, have been quarantined in their hotels and homes respectively, even though they show no symptoms. This will go on for the next 28 days. There is no reason for the public to panic, as we are taking necessary precautions,” said Dr Prakash, Joint Director, Communicable Diseases, State Department of Health and Family Welfare.
According to Dr C Nagaraja, Director of the Rajiv Gandhi Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, they are Indian nationals and had recently returned from China. “There is no need to panic. These two had been to China and returned recently. They developed running nose and cough, and hence, we have admitted them. We have kept them under isolation and sent their samples to the lab in Pune,” he said.

While the 35-year-old male had returned from China on January 18, but developed running nose, cough and fever only on Sunday, he was sent on referral to the hospital. However, the female patient walked on her own. The director said that the symptoms are really mild and there is no need to panic. “Though she had returned from Wuhan in China almost three weeks back, she saw on TV that the incubation period is 3-14 days, and after she developed running nose, she came to us and sought admission. We have admitted her and sent her samples also to Pune,” the director added.

The first patient whose results came negative will also be kept under house quarantine and observed for 28 days by the surveillance officer deputed for the same. The patient has been told to report to the officer and come to the hospital if symptoms recur.

A separate unit with 17 beds and two ventilators has been set up at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital to treat patients who have returned from China, and have developed coronavirus symptoms. Also, an orientation has reportedly been given to all the staff and extra precautions are being taken at the hospital.
The doctor said that the symptoms of the new coronavirus are very similar to viral fever, which include cough, cold, and then fever sets in at a later stage due to pneumonia.

WHO STATEMENT
Though the virus is not declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern  by the Emergency Committee of the International Health Regulation which met last week, its risk was assessed to be ‘high’. The World Health Organisation South-East Asia, which is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation, released a statement on Monday, urging countries in the region to remain vigilant and strengthen readiness.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus Bengaluru
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp