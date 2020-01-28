Two more suspected coronavirus cases reported in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just when the city heaved a sigh of relief over new suspected coronavirus case testing negative and the adult male being discharged on Wednesday, two middle-aged people who recently returned from China have been admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, suffering from cough and cold-like symptoms.The throat swab samples has been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Meanwhile six people, who returned recently, have been kept under house quarantine, as they are reportedly asymptomatic. They include four Chinese and two Indians.

“Chinese nationals and Indian citizens who have come to Bengaluru after a trip from China, have been quarantined in their hotels and homes respectively, even though they show no symptoms. This will go on for the next 28 days. There is no reason for the public to panic, as we are taking necessary precautions,” said Dr Prakash, Joint Director, Communicable Diseases, State Department of Health and Family Welfare.

According to Dr C Nagaraja, Director of the Rajiv Gandhi Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, they are Indian nationals and had recently returned from China. “There is no need to panic. These two had been to China and returned recently. They developed running nose and cough, and hence, we have admitted them. We have kept them under isolation and sent their samples to the lab in Pune,” he said.

While the 35-year-old male had returned from China on January 18, but developed running nose, cough and fever only on Sunday, he was sent on referral to the hospital. However, the female patient walked on her own. The director said that the symptoms are really mild and there is no need to panic. “Though she had returned from Wuhan in China almost three weeks back, she saw on TV that the incubation period is 3-14 days, and after she developed running nose, she came to us and sought admission. We have admitted her and sent her samples also to Pune,” the director added.

The first patient whose results came negative will also be kept under house quarantine and observed for 28 days by the surveillance officer deputed for the same. The patient has been told to report to the officer and come to the hospital if symptoms recur.

A separate unit with 17 beds and two ventilators has been set up at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital to treat patients who have returned from China, and have developed coronavirus symptoms. Also, an orientation has reportedly been given to all the staff and extra precautions are being taken at the hospital.

The doctor said that the symptoms of the new coronavirus are very similar to viral fever, which include cough, cold, and then fever sets in at a later stage due to pneumonia.

WHO STATEMENT

Though the virus is not declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the Emergency Committee of the International Health Regulation which met last week, its risk was assessed to be ‘high’. The World Health Organisation South-East Asia, which is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation, released a statement on Monday, urging countries in the region to remain vigilant and strengthen readiness.