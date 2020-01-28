Two secure 100 percentile in JEE mains

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two students from Aakash Educational Services Limited secured 100 percentile in the JEE mains and are among the Top 9 in India said officials from the institute. The students are Nishant Agarwal, a student of the Distance Learning Programme (DLP) of AESL from Delhi NCR and Parth Dwivedi from DLP from Rajasthan.As many as 9,21,261 candidates were registered for B.E. /B. Tech. in the exam and 8,69,010 had attended the examinations, as per NTA, the agency that conducted the examination.