7 held for selling, buying countrymade firearms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Magadi police arrested a gang of seven who were buying and selling illegal country-made guns in the forest in Gavinagamangala village near Savanadurga, on Monday. Police have seized six guns from prime accused Druvachar (52), a carpenter and smith, and his associates. Police said that a few days ago, they had arrested two people who spilled Druvachar’s whereabouts. Then a special team raided his house. Dhruvachar said he charged Rs 20,000 for each gun and that he had sold 13 guns in the past three years. Police have gathered information about seven other buyers. The accused used the guns they bought to poach animals in the forest.